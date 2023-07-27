English
    PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Rajasthan's Sikar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold".

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement.

    He will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold".

    Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar.

    According to the statement, he will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Tags: #Current Affairs #India
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 08:46 am

