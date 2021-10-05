MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to inaugurate conference-cum-expo, development projects in UP today

The PMO said Modi will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact with them virtually.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate "Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo on Tuesday in Lucknow and also launch many development projects.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 75 urban development projects of the state under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT; flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities -- Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad -- and release a coffee table book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Modi will also walk through the three exhibitions being set up in the expo, the PMO said, adding that he will also announce the setting up of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.

The PMO noted that the conference-cum-expo is being organised by the ministry between October 5-7 as part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". It is themed on transforming the urban landscape with a specific focus on the transformative changes brought about in Uttar Pradesh.

All states and Union Territories will participate in the event, which will help in experience sharing, commitment and direction for further action, it said.

Modi's visit to the poll-bound state comes amid a tense situation in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that has left eight persons killed.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #expo #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Oct 5, 2021 08:54 am

