English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to inaugurate Centre-State Science Conclave

    Sessions on water--innovation for producing potable drinking water, energy- clean energy for all including S&T role in hydrogen mission, deep ocean mission and its relevance for coastal states and UTs as well as the country's future economy will also be held.

    PTI
    September 09, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    PM Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (Image: ANI)

    PM Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (Image: ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre- State Science Conclave on Saturday via video conferencing. His office said the programme is in line with the prime minister's relentless efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, and the first of its kind conclave will strengthen the Centre-state coordination and collaboration mechanism in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build a robust science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystem.

    The two-day conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on September 10-11 and will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI vision 2047, future growth pathways and vision for STI in states; health--digital health care for all; doubling private sector investment in R&D by 2030; and agriculture - technological interventions for improving farmers' income.

    Sessions on water--innovation for producing potable drinking water, energy- clean energy for all including S&T role in hydrogen mission, deep ocean mission and its relevance for coastal states and UTs as well as the country's future economy will also be held.
    PTI
    Tags: #Centre-State Science Conclave #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 02:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.