PM Modi to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations on April 3

Apr 02, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 3, his office said on April 2.

During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein he will present medals to the recipients, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the CBI on April 3 at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan, it said.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.