English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations on April 3

    During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein he will present medals to the recipients, PMO said.

    PTI
    April 02, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
    CBI

    CBI

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 3, his office said on April 2.

    During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein he will present medals to the recipients, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

    Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the CBI on April 3 at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan, it said.

    He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

    He will release a postage stamp and a commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of the CBI. The prime minister will also launch the agency's Twitter handle.

    The CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated April 1, 1963.

    PTI
    Tags: #CBI #Diamond Jubilee celebrations #PM Modi
    first published: Apr 2, 2023 10:34 am