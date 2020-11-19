PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit today; Australian PM, Switzerland VP to address event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Karnataka's flagship annual technology event - Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 (BTS 2020) - on November 19 via video-conferencing. The event is to take place from November 19 to 21.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin and other prominent international figures will participate in the summit.

"Additionally, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policymakers and educators from India and the world will also be participating in the summit," PMO said.

The summit is being organised by the Karnataka government along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, the state government's Vision Group on information technology, biotechnology and startup, and Software Technology Parks of India.

"We have made elaborate arrangements to make BTS a grand success as the event sessions are going 100 per cent virtual," Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for IT, BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said after visiting the BTS2020 facilitating centre.

"The event will have the participation of more than 200 Indian companies setting up their virtual exhibition, more than 4,000 delegates, 270 speakers, around 75-panel discussions and more than 50,000 participants every day," an official statement said.

This year, the theme of the summit is 'Next is Now.' The summit would deliberate on key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations on the domains of information technology and electronics and biotechnology.

Some of the key focus areas of the summit are aerospace and defence technologies, healthcare, future of work, a startup for the public good, electronics and semi-conductor, reimagining digital health and "COVID-19 Pandemic Preparedness", officials said.