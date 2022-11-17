 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to inaugurate airport in Arunachal, event in Varanasi on Saturday

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport Donyi Polo, developed over an area of 690 acres and built at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore, in a boost to connectivity, trade and tourism in the scenic region.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) added in a statement that he will also inaugurate the ’Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, a month-long programme being organised in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, on Saturday.

The PMO said the airport is suitable for day operations in every weather. The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence to the sun (Donyi) and moon (Polo).

The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources, it said.During the programme, the prime minister will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydro power station to the nation.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng district, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power-surplus state, also benefiting the national grid in terms of stability and integration.

This project will contribute in a major way towards fulfilment of the country’s commitment to increase adoption of green energy, the PMO said.In reference to Modi’s programme in Varanasi, the PMO said the ’Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ has been guided by his vision of ’Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (one India, great India).