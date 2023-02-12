English
    PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India 2023 on Monday

    Officials said 809 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries are participating at Aero-India, billed as Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
    India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero-India will begin on February 13 (Representative Image)

    India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero-India will begin on Monday, February 13, with the aim of projecting the country as a key hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, equipment and avionics.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day exhibition at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

    At a press conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Aero India will act as a catalyst for further growth of the aerospace sector in India and will help in realising the country's aim of becoming self-reliant in defence manufacturing.