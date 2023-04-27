 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM radio transmitters in 84 districts

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

An official statement said aspirational districts and border areas are at the centre of the endeavour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories, in a move that will boost FM radio connectivity in the border regions and aspirational districts.

Radio services will reach an additional two crore people who did not have access to the medium so far, with coverage further increasing in about 35,000 sq km area.

The expansion takes place two days before the landmark 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister's monthly radio programme.