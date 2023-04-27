English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM radio transmitters in 84 districts

    An official statement said aspirational districts and border areas are at the centre of the endeavour.

    PTI
    April 27, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
    PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM radio transmitters in 84 districts

    PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM radio transmitters in 84 districts

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories, in a move that will boost FM radio connectivity in the border regions and aspirational districts.

    An official statement said aspirational districts and border areas are at the centre of the endeavour.

    Radio services will reach an additional two crore people who did not have access to the medium so far, with coverage further increasing in about 35,000 sq km area.

    The expansion takes place two days before the landmark 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime minister's monthly radio programme.

    The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts with a special focus on enhancing coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

    "The Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the important role which radio plays in reaching out to the masses," an official statement said.

    It said the prime minister had started the Mann ki Baat programme to harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience. The 100th episode of the programme is scheduled to be aired on Sunday.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #91 FM #Current Affaris #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 02:07 pm