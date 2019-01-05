PM Modi to inaugurate 6 irrigation projects in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six irrigation projects, including the Rs 2,391.36 crore Mandal dam that will provide irrigation to 19,604 hectare in Palamau and Garhwa districts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said January 4.

The prime minister will inaugurate six ambitious irrigation projects on January 5, which will speed up the progress of Palamau and Garhwa districts, Das told reporters.

The Mandal dam, work on which began in 1972, but has been stalled since 1993, will be built on North Koel river under Barwadih block in Latehar district, an official release said.

It said foundation stone will also be laid for the Sone canal pipeline irrigation project worth Rs 1,169.28 crore, benefiting Garhwa district.

Four other projects for which the foundation stones will be laid are: renovation and lining work of Bater Vier Irrigation Project, renovation of Bain Banki Reservoir Project, renovation and lining work of Anjanva Reservoir Project and renovation and lining work for Brahmani irrigation project (in Chakradharpur block of West Singhbhum district).

"Nobody has had any concern for the people of Palamau and its farmers since independence. The prime minister is initiating to bring Palamau and Garhwa on the path of development," Das said.

He said Modi is committed for all-round development of farmers, villages, the poor, women and the youth. "The state government is also proud of the farmers, whose hard work has taken the agriculture growth to 14 percent from minus 4.5 percent," Das said.