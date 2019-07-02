App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to hold series of meetings with BJP MPs

These meetings have been planned so that the BJP MPs from both the houses get an opportunity to directly interact with Modi, who can guide them and discuss various issues with them especially related to Parliament, a BJP leader said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings with BJP MPs, who have been grouped under seven categories like OBC, SC ST and women for the interaction that starts this week, sources said on July 2.

These meetings have been planned so that the BJP MPs from both the houses get an opportunity to directly interact with Modi, who can guide them and discuss various issues with them especially related to Parliament, a BJP leader said.

All BJP MPs have been divided into seven groups such as OBCs, young MPs, women parliamentarians and MPs from SC and ST communities among others. Each group will have a separate meeting with Modi, the sources said.

Close

The Union Ministers, who come in the category of any of these groups, will also attend the meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is expected to remain present at all these interactions.

The meetings are scheduled to start this week and will be held at Prime Minister's official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

This will be the first series of meetings of Modi with newly elected MPs of 17th Lok Sabha.

During 16th Lok Sabha, Modi had met MPs from various states in every session of Parliament, where he had spoken to them about the government's agenda.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.