App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Churu on February 26

This will be Prime Minister Modi's second public meeting in Rajasthan within four days. He had visited Tonk on February 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Churu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, a BJP spokesperson said. Preparations for the rally to be held on February 26 are being done at party and administration level, he said.

It will be Prime Minister Modi's second public meeting in Rajasthan within four days. He had visited Tonk on February 23.

State Chief Secretary D B Gupta held a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the Tuesday's rally.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 06:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rajasthan

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.