    PM Modi to hold meetings with over 12 world leaders during Germany, UAE visit

    PM Modi will also speak at an Indian community event in Munich, which is expected to be the largest such programme post-COVID-19.

    June 25, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meetings with over 12 world leaders during his visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates and will have over 15 hectic engagements, official sources said on Saturday. Modi will also speak at an Indian community event in Munich, which is expected to be the largest such programme post-COVID-19.

    He is travelling to Germany to attend the G7 summit, to be held on June 26 and 27, and will travel to the UAE on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.

    Official sources said the prime minister will have multiple bilateral meetings in addition to attending the G7, a grouping of the world's seven richest nations, during his around 60-hour stay in Germany and the UAE.

    Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that Modi will hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 and also the guest countries on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

    Besides India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.
