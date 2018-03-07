App
Mar 07, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to give fillip to 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao drive' on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiary mothers and girl children of the program. He will also distribute certificates to best performing districts under the BBBP program, a release said here today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister will announce the expansion of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program' (BBBP) from the existing 161 to 640 districts all over the country, on the occassion of International Women's Day tomorrow, from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

He will also launch National Nutrition Mission (NNM) from Jhunjhunu along with NNM-ICDS common application software. The mission is aimed at reducing under-nutrition and low birth weight, bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls and to reduce the prevalence of stunting among children, it stated.

Rajasthan school education minister Vasudev Devnani has directed to include health and nutrition issues in morning prayer meetings across the schools. Directions to hold quiz on health and nutrition in schools across the state were also issued. Girls studying in schools will be informed about the quality nutritious food.

Devanani further informed that Prime Minister's programme to be organised in Jhunjhunu tomorrow will be broadcast in all schools from 1.00 pm to 2.30 pm, especially for students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11.

