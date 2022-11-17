 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to formally inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Samagam on November 19

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering during about three hours stay in his parliamentary constituency, Mahanagar Chairman Vidyasagar Rai said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday formally inaugurate the month long Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi, a senior official said.

He will also address the gathering during about three hours stay in his parliamentary constituency, Mahanagar Chairman Vidyasagar Rai said.

Modi will formally inaugurate the samagam at the amphitheatre ground of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Aimed at reviving the cultural links between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, the Kashi-Tamil Samagam is being organised in Varanasi.

It is an initiative of the central government as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The programme aims to celebrate the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and highlight the Tamil language and culture.