PM Modi to flag off 'world's longest river cruise' on January 13

Jan 12, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

PM Modi said the 51-day river cruise is a unique opportunity to connect with the country's cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, and inaugurate a 'Tent City' on the banks of the Ganga river in Varanasi on January 13 via video conferencing.

His office said in a statement that he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore during the event.

MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi and sail around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, traversing across 27 river systems in the two countries, it said.

Modi said the 51-day river cruise is a unique opportunity to connect with the country's cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity.

The cruiser has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of carrying 36 tourists and having all luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey, it noted.

The PMO said the cruise has been curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world. The cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots, including world heritage sites, national parks, river 'ghats' and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.