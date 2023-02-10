English
    PM Modi to flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai today; city police ready with traffic regulations

    PM Modi will also dedicate the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) section and Kurar underpass to the city and also inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah at Marol in the western suburbs.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train. Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10.30 am. He also travelled on the train from Gandhinagar station to Kalupur Railway Station. (Source: PIB)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 9th and the 10th Vande Bharat trains on February 10 in Mumbai in his second visit to the financial capital in less than a month. The two Vande Bharat trains will ply between Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai and Solapur.

    The ninth Vande Bharat Train - Mumbai-Solapur - will offer connectivity to Siddheshwar, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur and Alandi while the tenth Vande Bharat - Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi train will connect the commercial capital to pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar and Shirdi.

    https://twitter.com/Central_Railway/status/1623742337645154304?s=20&t=Z9QhX2E8MNbGuBgw3UVVlQ

    While the Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur will run via the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on way to Pune). While the Vande Bharat Mumbai-Shirdi Express train will travel via Mathal Ghat and will cover approximately 340 kms in 5.25 hours.