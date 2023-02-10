PM Modi to flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai today; city police ready with traffic regulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train. Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10.30 am. He also travelled on the train from Gandhinagar station to Kalupur Railway Station. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 9th and the 10th Vande Bharat trains on February 10 in Mumbai in his second visit to the financial capital in less than a month. The two Vande Bharat trains will ply between Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai and Solapur.

The ninth Vande Bharat Train - Mumbai-Solapur - will offer connectivity to Siddheshwar, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur and Alandi while the tenth Vande Bharat - Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi train will connect the commercial capital to pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar and Shirdi.

https://twitter.com/Central_Railway/status/1623742337645154304?s=20&t=Z9QhX2E8MNbGuBgw3UVVlQ

While the Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur will run via the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on way to Pune). While the Vande Bharat Mumbai-Shirdi Express train will travel via Mathal Ghat and will cover approximately 340 kms in 5.25 hours.

According to the officials, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, among other dignitaries, will be present at the CSMT function.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi-high-speed self-propelled train set of 16 coaches. The train reaches 160 kmph speed in just 140 seconds.

Later today, PM Modi will dedicate the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) section and Kurar underpass to the city and also inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah at Marol in the western suburbs.

Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) is a principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Marol in suburban Andheri.

Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-LBS (Lal Bahadur Shastri) elevated corridor arms on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road is a crucial east-west corridor in the city and vehicular underpasses at Kurar and Malad in the western suburbs. These arms will not only ease the traffic issues in the city but also connect the Western Express Highway to the Eastern Express Highway.

Meanwhile, the traffic department in the city has issued a notification informing regulations between 2.45 pm and 6.30 pm around the CST area and Andheri.

In his visit on January 19, the PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure and healthcare projects worth more than ₹ 38,000 crores in Mumbai.

The traffic police in a statement issued on Twitter saying that, “Due to a planned public function on 10.02.23, traffic around Colaba, Regal Junction and P D'mello road to CSMT from 2pm to 4pm and traffic from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4pm-6pm will be slightly affected/altered.”