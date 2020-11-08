172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modi-to-flag-off-ro-pax-ferry-service-in-gujarat-today-6086721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat today

The service is expected to reduce a distance of 370 kms to 90 km through the sea route, thereby saving time and fuel and boosting eco and religious tourism in the Saurashtra region of the state, a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat via video conferencing.

The service is expected to reduce a distance of 370 kms to 90 km through the sea route, thereby saving time and fuel and boosting eco and religious tourism in the Saurashtra region of the state, a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi will flag off the service at 11 am and also inaugurate a terminal at Hazira. He will interact with local users of the service via video conferencing, it said.

Close

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be present on the occasion, said the PMO statement.

related news

The three-deck Ro-Pax Ferry Vessel 'Voyage Symphony' connecting Hazira in Surat district in south Gujarat and Ghogha in Saurashtra's Bhavnagar has a load capacity of 30 trucks, 100 passenger cars, and 500 passengers plus 34 crew and hospitality staff, it said.

The Ro-Pax terminal has wide ranging facilities, including an administrative office building, a parking area, a sub-station, and a water tower.

The ferry service will reduce the distance between Ghogha and Hazira from 370 km to 90 km and the cargo travel time from 10-12 hours to about four hours, the release said.

The ferry will make three trips daily, it said, adding that 5 lakh passengers will be transported annually besides 80,000 passenger vehicles, 50,000 two-wheelers and 30,000 trucks.

The service will boost eco-tourism and religious tourism in Gujarat, especially in Porbandar, Somnath, Dwarka and Palitana, and with enhanced connectivity, inflow of tourists in the famous Asiatic lion wildlife sanctuary at Gir will also grow, the release said.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 08:34 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.