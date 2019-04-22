PM Modi to file nomination on April 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi on April 26 and will be accompanied by the party's top brass, including BJP national president Amit Shah. Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states and BJP allies are expected to attend the event, party sources said.

Modi will file the nomination papers from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on April 26, they said, adding a roadshow will be held there on April 25.

Various leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, are slated to attend the roadshow, the sources said.

"Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing his nomination later this week and given his track record as a Member of Parliament and Prime Minister, Varanasi will be looking forward to welcoming him," BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.

Modi represents Varanasi in the Parliament. The city of temples votes on May 19.