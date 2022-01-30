'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: We shouldn't forget 'Swachhta Abhiyan'; 'Vocal for Local' our responsibility, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime minister Narendra Modi delivered this year's first address of his radio show titled Mann Ki Baat which debuted in 2014 today.

The address this month took place from 11.30 am today instead of the usual 11 am.

"This month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 am after observing remembrances to (Mahatma) Gandhi ji on his Punya Tithi," said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Today is observed as Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, to honour his contribution towards the freedom of India.

12:06 pm: "With the efforts of all of us, the country will reach new heights of development," he said.

12:05 pm: PM Modi said: "We shouldn't forget the 'Swachhta Abhiyan'. We should accelerate the campaign against single use plastic. 'Vocal for Local' mantra is our responsibility. We have to work wholeheartedly for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

11:59am: Calling the dip in COVID-19 cases in the country a positive sign, he said India is successfully fighting the new wave of Coronavirus. "It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken COVID vaccine. People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained - this is the wish of every countryman," he added.

11:55 am: "This year, on Army Day, horse Virat was also given COAS Commendation Card by the Army Chief. In view of Virat's immense services, after his retirement he was given farewell in an equally grand manner," he said.

11:48 am: "Look back at our history and we will see so many individuals who have been associated with education. They have founded several institutions. We are also seeing Indians across all walks of life contribute resources so that others can get the joys of education," he said.

11:46am: Among the postcards received, a group of students from Croatia also wrote to PM. "The enthusiasm of India’s Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is not limited to our country. I have also received 75 postcards from Croatia, a friendly country of India," he said.

11:42 am: "Over one crore children have sent me their Mann Ki Baat via postcard. These postcards have come from many parts of the country & even from abroad," he said in his address. These youngsters have shared their views on how India must be also also remembered our great freedom fighters, he added.

11:40 am:"Truly, like 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', our martyrs, their inspiration and their contribution are also immortal. I would urge all of you to certainly visit the 'National War Memorial' whenever you get an opportunity," PM Modi said.

11:30 am: "This is the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2022. Today we will once again take forward discussions which are related to the positive inspirations and collective efforts of our country and countrymen," PM Modi said.

"One change you must have noticed is that now the Republic Day functions will start from the 23rd of January, i.e. the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and will continue till the 30th of January i.e. Gandhiji's death anniversary," he added.

The monthly programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. It is also streamed live on YouTube channels of the prime minister and AIR. The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

Earlier, the prime minister had called citizens to share their views on this edition of Mann ki Baat.