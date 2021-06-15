MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at VivaTech on June 16

The event will also witness the participation of corporate bigwigs like Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, and Brad Smith, president, Microsoft, among others.

PTI
June 15, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech' on Wednesday.

The PMO noted that he has been invited as a guest of honour to deliver the keynote address and other prominent speakers at the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez and ministers and MPs from various European countries.

The event will also witness the participation of corporate bigwigs like Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, and Brad Smith, president, Microsoft, among others.

Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet, "Tomorrow evening will be addressing @VivaTech via video conferencing. Through this forum, will be speaking about India's strides in the world of tech and start-ups."

VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, and it is held in Paris every year since 2016, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted. It is jointly organised by Publicis Groupe, a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos,a leading French media group.

Close

It brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests.

The fifth edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 19.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #VivaTech
first published: Jun 15, 2021 09:25 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.