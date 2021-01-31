MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to dedicate infra projects in oil, gas sector at Haldia on February 7

The Prime Minister will also dedicate an LPG import terminal at Haldia, built by Bharat Petroleum at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, to meet the rising demand of cooking fuel of the region.

PTI
January 31, 2021 / 09:23 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

 
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldia in West Bengal on February 7 to dedicate several infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The projects include 347-km long Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline built at a cost of Rs 2,433 crore by state-owned GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

This pipeline is a part of the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. "Conducted an oil industry meet at Haldia ahead of PM@narendramodi ji's visit where he will dedicate to the nation oil, gas & road projects worth Rs 4742 cr. I invited family members of our oil industry to be a part of this momentous occason in the developmental journey of Bengal," the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas minister tweeted.

During the project stage, it had generated 15 lakh mandays of employment and will help in the revival of the HURL fertiliser plant at Sindri in Jharkhand and supply gas to Matix fertiliser plant at Durgapur, the IOC statement said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate an LPG import terminal at Haldia, built by Bharat Petroleum at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, to meet the rising demand of cooking fuel of the region.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery and a road- overbridge (ROB) at Ranichak in Haldia.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been invited to the programme, the statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #GAIL India #India #Narendra Modi #west bengal
first published: Jan 31, 2021 08:53 pm

