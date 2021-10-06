MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to dedicate 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen plants to nation

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was set up on March 27, 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
With this, all districts of the country will have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund to the nation, during an event on October 7 at IIMS Rishikesh.

With this, all districts of the country will have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. PM Modi will address the gathering.

"Till now, a total of 1224 PSA Oxygen Plants have been funded under PM CARES all across the country, out of which more than 1100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1750 MT oxygen per day," the statement said.

"Operations and maintenance of these plants have been ensured by training more than 7,000 personnel. They come with an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) device for real-time monitoring of their functioning and performance through a consolidated web portal," the PMO said.

Related stories

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the event, which will begin at 11 am. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present at the event.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was set up on March 27, 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tags: #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Oct 6, 2021 03:59 pm

