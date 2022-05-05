English
    PM Modi to chair review meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon season

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
    (File Image: ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair here on Thursday an important review meeting on preparedness to deal with the heatwave affecting parts of the country and the upcoming monsoon season, government sources said.

    They said Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day following his return from the three-day visit to as many European countries.

    The prime minister will immediately attend office after arriving here, they said. Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

    (With PTI inputs)



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #monsoon #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Weather
    first published: May 5, 2022 11:36 am
