PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR society on June 4

The society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

PTI
June 03, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society on Friday via video conferencing, his office said.

Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centres spread across India, the PMO noted, adding that eminent scientists, industrialists and senior officials form part of the society, which meets annually.
TAGS: #CSIR #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Jun 3, 2021 09:54 pm

