PM Modi to campaign in Coimbatore on April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on April 8 to campaign for the party candidate C P Radhakrishnan, the BJP said Thursday.

Modi will address a public meeting in which Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress leader, G K Vasan and DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth will participate, BJP state general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan told reporters.

Vanathi said arrangements have been made to accommodate five lakh people for Modi's meeting.

Police said tight vigil would be maintained in and around Codissia grounds, venue of the meeting. The Bomb detection squad inspected the area this afternoon, they said.

Over 2,000 police personnel would be deployed in and around the venue, which is four km from the city airport, they added.