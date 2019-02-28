App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to be on two-day Gujarat visit from March 4

On March 4, Modi will be in Jamnagar district to lay the foundation stone for a desalination plant for converting sea water into potable water, Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from March 4, during which he would inaugurate various development projects and also lay the foundation of a temple complex, officials said on Thursday.

From Jamnagar, Modi will reach Ahmedabad to inaugurate the first phase of the city's Metro Rail project, officials said.

From Jamnagar, Modi will reach Ahmedabad to inaugurate the first phase of the city's Metro Rail project, officials said.

On the same day, the PM would also inaugurate a newly-built 1,200-bed civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

As per the schedule shared by officials, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a mega temple complex - Vishva Umiya Dham - coming up on the outskirts of the city at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

The temple will be dedicated to Maa Umiya, the reigning deity of 'Kadva Patidar' community. The entire complex would also house various educational institutes, employment training centre, hospital, sports complex and hostels, a statement issued by the temple trust said.

On March 5, Modi will attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, a ritual of consecration of an idol, at the newly-built temple dedicated to Maa Annapurna, the reigning deity of Leuva Patidars, a sub group of the Patel community.

The temple complex, named as Annapurna Dham, is situated near Adalaj village of Gandhinagar district.

Later in the day, Modi will launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Shramjivi Mandhan Yojana' at a function to be held in Vastral area of the city, said officials.

This will be the national launch of the scheme, aimed at providing monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for the workers in unorganised sector.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi

