PM Modi to attend top police officials' conference in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the national conference of directors general and inspectors general of police, to be held here from December 6 to 8.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will receive the prime minister upon his arrival at Pune airport on Friday evening, a state government official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the conference, a senior police official said here.

Incidentally, Thackeray would be meeting Modi for the first time after the Shiv Sena chief, a former BJP ally, was sworn in as chief minister.

The three-day meet will see top officials from the police forces of states, central investigative and intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces coming together and discussing internal security-related issues.

It will take place on the campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pashan area of the city.