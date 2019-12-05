App
India
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to attend top police officials' conference in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will receive the prime minister upon his arrival at Pune airport on Friday evening, a state government official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the national conference of directors general and inspectors general of police, to be held here from December 6 to 8.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the conference, a senior police official said here.

Incidentally, Thackeray would be meeting Modi for the first time after the Shiv Sena chief, a former BJP ally, was sworn in as chief minister.

The three-day meet will see top officials from the police forces of states, central investigative and intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces coming together and discussing internal security-related issues.

It will take place on the campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pashan area of the city.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs organizes the conference every year. Earlier it was organized in Delhi, but after Modi became prime minister, it is being held in different cities every year," the senior police official said. Last year the conference was held at Kevadia in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 07:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Narendra Modi #Uddhav Thackeray

