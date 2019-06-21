App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to attend G-20 summit in Japan from June 27-29: MEA

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India's Sherpa at the meet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G-20 summit in Osaka in Japan from June 27 to 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on June 21.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India's Sherpa at the meet.

"This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date," Kumar said.

G-20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #G20 summit #India #Japan #Narendra Modi

