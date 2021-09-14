PM Modi to attend first in-person Quad summit on September 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the first ever in-person Quad summit on September 24. The summit, which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden, will also be attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that post the Quad summit in Washington, PM Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

"The theme for this year's General Debate is Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations," MEA added.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the four leaders would discuss deepening their ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas like combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending a subtle message to China.

The Biden-Harris administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this Summit, which will be in-person, she said.

The Quad summit will take place amidst China's aggressive behaviour in the resource-rich South China Sea.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.