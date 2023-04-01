 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi arrives in Bhopal to attend Combined Commanders' Conference and flag off Vande Bharat train

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed PM Modi at the city airport on his arrival around 9.30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhopal on April 1 morning to take part in the ongoing Combined Commanders' Conference and to flag off a Vande Bharat Express train that will run between the state capital and Delhi.

The prime minister then proceeded to the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in the city, where the Combined Commanders' Conference is underway, official sources said.

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier planned a mega roadshow in Bhopal to welcome PM Modi, but it was cancelled in the wake of the Indore temple tragedy that occurred on Thursday, in which 36 persons lost their lives, party's state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.