English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to address webinar on technology-enabled development

    The prime minister's address will be followed by four breakaway sessions led by the Departments of telecommunications; scientific and industrial research; science and technology; and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

    PTI
    February 28, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
    Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks (Image: AFP)

    Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks (Image: AFP)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on the theme of technology-enabled development' on Wednesday to chart out action points for implementation of the provisions made for the sector in the Union Budget.

    The prime minister's address will be followed by four breakaway sessions led by the Departments of telecommunications; scientific and industrial research; science and technology; and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

    The sessions will focus on themes such as S&T initiatives in prominent technology areas; potential for job creation, boosting employability; technological self-reliance, plan for achieving the vision of Amrut Kaal-@2047 and suggested course of action while reducing the compliance burden.

    The webinar is a part of the series being organised by the government across various sectors to facilitate the efficient implementation of announcements made in the Union Budget.

    The third part of the webinar will have the Secretaries and Ministers of the Departments discussing action points from the breakaway sessions and charting the way ahead towards implementation.

    Close
    The webinar is being organised by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser along with scientific ministries and departments of the government.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 02:43 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.