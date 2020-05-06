App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address Vesak event on Thursday

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic. The event is being organised in the honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual Vesak global celebrations on Buddha Purnima on Thursday. He will deliver the keynote address in the morning, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic. The event is being organised in the honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organisation, is holding a virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, the statement said.

Close

Prayer ceremonies on the occasion will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini (Nepal), Mahabodhi Temple (Bodhgaya, India); Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka;  Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal, apart from other popular Buddhist sites.

related news

Vesak-Buddha Poornima is considered the Triple Blessed Day as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Birth, Enlightenment and Maha Parnirvana, the statement pointed out.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 10:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #International Buddhist Confederation #Ministry of Culture #Narendra Modi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

With liquor sale resumed, Maharashtra earns revenue of Rs 100 crore-plus

With liquor sale resumed, Maharashtra earns revenue of Rs 100 crore-plus

Chhattisgarh says NMDC diverted CSR money to PM Modi's coronavirus fund

Chhattisgarh says NMDC diverted CSR money to PM Modi's coronavirus fund

Coronavirus outbreak: Man held for obstructing paramedic, asked to contribute 10,000 in Maharashtra CM's relief fund

Coronavirus outbreak: Man held for obstructing paramedic, asked to contribute 10,000 in Maharashtra CM's relief fund

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.