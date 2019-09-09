PM Modi to address UN anti-desertification meet today: Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a high-level United Nations' (UN) conference segment to combat desertification on September 9. The conference will happen in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister will also address the event officially known as the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

In a tweet on September 8, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed that PM Modi will address the conference at 11.15 am. It is meant to discuss measures to combat desertification and “will add to the global discourse on issues relating to the environment, especially land management,” PMO said.

The conference is being held at a time when India has the COP Presidency for a two-year period. “India has had the honour to host the COP of all three Rio conventions on climate change, biodiversity and land,” PMO added.

Desertification refers to the process by which fertile land turns into a desert. This is typically a result of drought, deforestation or inappropriate agriculture.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier said good outcomes are expected from the opening day of the conference, which will be notified in the Delhi Declaration of the UNCCD.

The UNCCD is an international agreement on good land stewardship aimed at helping people, communities and countries create wealth, grow economies and secure enough food, water and energy.

The agenda

According to UNCCD, the conference is expected to agree on about 30 decisions to scale up actions needed on-ground to ensure that the Convention’s goals for 2018-30 are achieved.

These include improvement in lives of the people affected by desertification and land degradation, “to improve the affected ecosystems, to mitigate the effects of drought, to mobilise sufficient resources to achieve these goals, and ensure the outcomes benefit all people everywhere.”

According to a tweet by UNCCD, over 6,000 participants from 196 countries, including ministers from nearly 80 countries, scientists, representatives of local governments, NGOs and global youth networks are participating in the conference.

The UNCCD event started on September 2 and will run until September 13.