App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address two public meetings in Odisha on April 6

While Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Sundergarh and Sonepur on Saturday, Shah would attend the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Samabesh at Polsara and Bargarh on Sunday, party sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will campaign for party candidates in Odisha on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

While Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Sundergarh and Sonepur on Saturday, Shah would attend the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Samabesh at Polsara and Bargarh on Sunday, party sources said.

BJP sources said Shah will again campaign in Odisha on April 9.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit south Odisha to campaign for his candidates on April 9, informed OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend a public meeting at Digapahandi in Ganjam district on April 9.

On April 9, Amit Shah will take out a roadshow from Singha Dwara of Shree Jagannath Temple to Badasankha in Puri on April 9, party sources said.

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to attend a public meeting at Berhampur on Saturday.

Election to the 14 Lok Sabha seats and 147-member Odisha Assembly would be held in four phases starting from April 11.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:22 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Odisha #Odisha Assembly Elections 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Be Careful In Your Utterances In Future, EC Tells Adityanath Over 'Mod ...

WATCH | Breaking Bairtstow-Warner Partnership Early Key for MI: Badani

FirstPost CNN-News18: The National Trust Survey

Kolkata Police Chief Anuj Sharma Replaced Fortnight After Appointment, ...

Erdogan Accuses US, Europe of 'Meddling' In Turkey's Internal Affairs ...

As Remains Return of Martyred BSF Jawan, Poll Campaigning Turns Into T ...

David Malpass, US Treasury Official, Named World Bank President

Every Parent in India Wants Their Child to Become An IAS Officer: Juna ...

When Jagjivan Ram Played Moderator Between Indira Gandhi And Sam Manek ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha polls: BJP has edge in Assam's tea belts as locals blame for ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth falters against Chen Long to lose ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: Negi removes Robin Uthap ...

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Varun Dhawan reacts to reports of replacing Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2

Rahul Gandhi attends to injured journalist in Kerala, carries him to t ...

Katrina Kaif runs with open arms as she clocks in 20 million Instagram ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra chills after an intense session ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Idea of an actress making a comeback is derogator ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.