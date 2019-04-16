PM Modi to address traders in Delhi at Talkatora stadium on April 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a thanksgiving convention at Talkatora stadium here on April 19 organised by traders supporting the BJP to express "gratitude" for various measures promised in the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi BJP leaders said Tuesday.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls has "raised hopes" of the people including traders in the country who want to bring Modi back as prime minister.

Union minister Vijay Goel earlier said prominent business leaders and office-bearers of all market associations in Delhi have been invited to "Rashtriye Vyapari Dhanyawad Mahasammelan".

"Crores of traders want to express their gratitude to the Prime Minister for the BJP's Sankalp Patra promising measures like accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh, pension after 60 years, traders credit card, simplification of GST and also exemption from income tax up to Rs 5 lakhs," Goel said Tuesday.

Delhi BJP chief Tiwari claimed only the saffron party can permanently solve the problems of traders.

"The traders of Delhi are wise and very well understand the falsehood of the Kejriwal government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has never raised his voice in the interest of the traders. If any party can solve the problems of traders on a permanent basis, it is the BJP," Tiwari asserted.

AAP leaders, including party chief Kejriwal, have been at the forefront of charging the Modi government of destroying small and medium businesses through its twin decisions of demonetisation and goods and services tax.