you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm on June 30

PM Modi's address comes in the backdrop of government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok, Helo and UC Browser amid the strain in ties with Beijing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on June 30 at 4 pm.

PM Modi's address comes in the backdrop of government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok, Helo and UC Browser amid the strain in ties with Beijing.

The government on June 29 released guidelines for the second phase of unlocking in which certain economic and social activities have been permitted.

The Home Ministry said the new guidelines will come into effect from July 1. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and Union Territories, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

