PM Modi to address six rallies in Karnataka from April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address six election rallies in Karnataka, including two on April 18, the day 14 Lok Sabha seats in southern districts will go to polls in the first phase, the BJP's state unit said Tuesday.

On April 8, Modi will address rallies at Chitradurga and Mysuru, and on April 13 at Mangaluru and Bengaluru, state BJP general secretary Arvind Limbavali said. The Prime Minister will address public rallies at Chikkodi and Gangavati on April 18, he said in a release. Karnataka will go to polls in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on April 18 and 23.

Chikkodi and Gangavati will go to polls in the second phase.

BJP president Amit Shah will campaign in the state on April 10, 12, 17 and 20 at Davangere, Hassan, Tumkur, Kolar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Dharwad, respectively, he said.

Several senior leaders of the party including Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be campaigning in the state, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in parts of the state on April 15 and 21 and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address rallies in Karwar and Haveri.

The BJP, which is fighting the polls against the ruling Congress-JD(S) combine, has fielded its candidates in 27 out of the total 28 constituencies.

BJP is supporting independent candidate and actress Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya, which will go to polls in the first phase.