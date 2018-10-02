PM Modi to address sanitation, solar meets to mark Gandhi Jayanti celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in events related to sanitation, cleanliness and renewable energy to mark Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 — birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The day also marks the launch of the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Mahatma, according to the prime minister’s itinerary.

PM Modi offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi, to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

He also visited Vijay Ghat to offer floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC) at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

MGISC is a four-day international conference which witnessed participation of Sanitation Ministers and other leaders from across the world.

Address at the sanitation convention

The prime minister is expected to visit a ‘mini digital exhibition’ there. PM Modi will be accompanied by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

PM Modi and Guterres are then expected to release commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi and launch a medley CD based on Gandhi’s favourite hymn — Vaishnav Jan.

The prime minister will also distribute the Swachh Bharat Awards before addressing the gathering.

International Solar Alliance meet

PM Modi will, later in the day, inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance at Vigyan Bhawan. He is expected to address the assembly.

UN Secretary General Guterres is expected to be present during the event.

The assembly will also be the second IORA Renewable Energy Ministerial Meeting and the second Global RE-Invest (renewable energy investors’ meet and exposition).