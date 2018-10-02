App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi to address sanitation, solar meets on Gandhi Jayanti

The day marks the launch of the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Mahatma

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in sanitation, cleanliness and renewable energy events on October 2 — the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi, to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

He also visited Vijay Ghat to offer floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC) at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

MGISC is a four-day international conference which witnessed participation of Sanitation Ministers and other leaders from across the world.

Address at the sanitation convention

The prime minister is expected to visit a ‘mini digital exhibition’ there. PM Modi will be accompanied by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

PM Modi and Guterres are then expected to release commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi and launch a medley CD based on Gandhi’s favourite hymn — Vaishnav Jan.

The prime minister will also distribute the Swachh Bharat Awards before addressing the gathering.

International Solar Alliance meet

PM Modi will, later in the day, inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance at Vigyan Bhawan. He is expected to address the assembly.

UN Secretary General Guterres is expected to be present during the event.

The assembly will also be the second IORA Renewable Energy Ministerial Meeting and the second Global RE-Invest (renewable energy investors’ meet and exposition).
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 10:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #Gandhi Jayanti #India #Mahatma Gandhi #Narendra Modi

