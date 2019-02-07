App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh on Friday

The rally is aimed at energising party workers and supporters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday, a BJP functionary said. This will be the prime minister's first rally in Chhattisgarh after the BJP suffered a massive loss in the state assembly elections in December last year.

"All the preparations have been completed for the PM's rally in Kodatarai village in Raigarh, which will take place around 10 am," a spokesperson of the party said.

The rally is aimed at energising party workers and supporters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai, Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam are among those who will be present on the occasion, he added.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 10 out of 11 seats in the state. However, in the assembly polls held in November last year, the party had suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the Congress and bagged just 15 out of the 90 seats.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 09:34 pm

tags #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.