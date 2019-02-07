PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday, a BJP functionary said. This will be the prime minister's first rally in Chhattisgarh after the BJP suffered a massive loss in the state assembly elections in December last year.

"All the preparations have been completed for the PM's rally in Kodatarai village in Raigarh, which will take place around 10 am," a spokesperson of the party said.

The rally is aimed at energising party workers and supporters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai, Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam are among those who will be present on the occasion, he added.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 10 out of 11 seats in the state. However, in the assembly polls held in November last year, the party had suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the Congress and bagged just 15 out of the 90 seats.