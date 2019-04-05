App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh on April 6

This will be Modi's first rally in Chhattisgarh after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced last month. Polling for 11 seats in the state will be held in three phases- on April 11, 18 and 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Balod district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

This will be Modi's first rally in Chhattisgarh after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced last month. Polling for 11 seats in the state will be held in three phases- on April 11, 18 and 23.

"The PM will address a public meeting in Hathaud village near Balod district headquarters around 2 pm on Saturday," a BJP state spokesperson here said.

Modi will arrive at Balod from Sonepur town in Odisha, he added.

related news

Preparation for the programme has been done and it will be attended by people from four Lok Sabha constituencies- Kanker (ST), Durg, Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon, the BJP leader said.

BJP's candidates on these seats Mohan Mandavi (Kanker), Chunnilal Sahu (Mahasamund), Santosh Pandey (Rajnandgaon) and Vijay Baghel (Durg) will be present on the occasion, he added.

After the rally, Modi will reach Raipur, from where he will leave for Maharashtra, he added.

Balod district falls in Kanker Lok Sabha constituency, which will witness polling along with two other seats- Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund in the second phase.

Naxal-affected Bastar (ST) seat is the only constituency in Chhattisgarh, where polls will be held in the first phase.

The remaining seven seats - Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Janjgir-Champa (SC), Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur will will witness polling in the third phase.

In the last three lok sabha polls in 2004, 2009 and 2014 after the formation of Chhattisgarh, BJP had fared well, winning 10 out of 11 seats all the three times.

During the previous three Lok Sabha polls, the BJP was in power in Chhattisgarh. However, this time, the Congress is ruling the state.

The Congress, which had won 68 seats in the 90-member assembly in the last year's state election, has posed a huge challenge before the BJP to retain its previous performances.

The PM's rally holds significance as the BJP is mainly banking on Modi factor and development work done by the Centre to garner votes.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

I-T Department Exposes Rs 4,000-Crore Hawala Racket in MP's Jabalpur

E-Buzz: The Tashkent Files

WATCH | Rayudu, Watson Close to Finding Form of Last Season: Hussey

A Parliamentarian for Record 40 years, Jagjivan Ram Had Earned Immense ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

News18 Wrap: US Says No F16s Missing, Survey Reveals Majority Want Mod ...

Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Ele ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: As BSEB Set to Declare Matric Result Tom ...

In A 'Goodwill Gesture', Pakistan to Release 360 Indian Prisoners This ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha polls: BJP has edge in Assam's tea belts as locals blame for ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: Kuldeep Yadav removes Vi ...

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.