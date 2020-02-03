PM Modi to address rally in Assam on February 7, first visit to NE after anti-CAA protests

The visit comes a week after the central government signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam on February 7. This will be the prime minister's first visit to the Northeast since it witnessed several anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in which three people were killed.
Prime Minister Modi will visit Assam on February 7 and address a rally in Kokrajhar, a government official said.
The visit comes a week after the central government signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body.
The signing of the Bodo agreement led to surrender of over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland.
A summit meeting between Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, scheduled to be held in Guwahati in December, was also cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests.Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently-concluded 'Khelo India' games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.