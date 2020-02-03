App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address rally in Assam on February 7, first visit to NE after anti-CAA protests

The visit comes a week after the central government signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam on February 7. This will be the prime minister's first visit to the Northeast since it witnessed several anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in which three people were killed.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Assam on February 7 and address a rally in Kokrajhar, a government official said.

The visit comes a week after the central government signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body.

Close

The signing of the Bodo agreement led to surrender of over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland.

related news

A summit meeting between Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, scheduled to be held in Guwahati in December, was also cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests.

Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently-concluded 'Khelo India' games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Assam #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.