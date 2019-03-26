PM Modi to address rallies from March 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch his party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections after the poll schedule was announced with six rallies in as many states on March 28 and 29.

BJP sources said he will address rallies in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir on March 28, followed by public meetings in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana the following day.

All the constituencies where Modi will speak are going to polls in the first phase on April 11. Assembly polls are being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Modi has not started his campaign since the Election Commission announced the seven-phase general election schedule on March 10.

However, he had already addressed either rallies or meetings of party workers, including through video conferences, in 100 constituencies before the poll schedule was announced, the BJP had said.