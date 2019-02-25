App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address public meeting in North Goa on March 7

The meeting is a part of the party's preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in North Goa on March 7, the BJP announced here Monday.

The meeting is a part of the party's preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said.

Earlier this month, BJP president Amit Shah had addressed the Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan here on February 9.

Both South Goa and North Goa constituencies in the coastal state are currently represented by the BJP..
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 09:33 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Goa #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

