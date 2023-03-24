 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to address 'One World TB Summit' at Varanasi today

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, Modi will address the One World TB Summit being organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Stop TB Partnership, a United Nations-hosted organisation that amplifies the voices of people, communities and countries affected by the disease, a statement said.

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'One World TB Summit' in Varanasi on March 24 and launch projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore during the visit to his parliamentary constituency.

He will launch various initiatives, including the TB-free panchayat initiative, official rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) countrywide and a family-centric care model for TB, and release India's Annual TB Report 2023.

The prime minister will also award select states, Union Territories and districts for their progress towards ending the disease.