PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann ki Baat' today at 11 am; here's a recap of the last episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat today at 11 am. This will be the 70th edition of Mann ki Baat. Modi on October 10 called for ideas for the 70th edition of Mann Ki Baat, which airs on the All India Radio (AIR) on the last Sunday of every month.

"#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. This month’s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message," Modi tweeted.

In the last edition of the radio show, aired on September 27, the Prime Minister had defended the farm laws enacted by his government saying that farmers will get the freedom to choose where they wanted to sell their produce.

Farmer unions across India have been protesting against the contentious agriculture reform bills passed by Parliament, fearing the new legislation would do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP) and leave farmers at the mercy of corporates.

In his 69th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, whose birth anniversary was marked on September 28.

He also touched upon the importance of masks amid coronavirus pandemic. "Masks are essential. Do not step outside without them. Social distancing will help you and your family. We can be complacency until there’s a vaccine available," he had said.

He also spoke about India's tradition of storytelling. "I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule -- especially between 1857 and 1947 -- as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. We can introduce the next generation to them in form of stories," PM Modi had said.