PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 8 at 8.00 pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today," the PMO said in a tweet.

News agency ANI reported that the address will be a television broadcast.



It is unclear as to what the prime minister's address would be about. However, reports had earlier suggested that PM Modi is expected to explain Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) into two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh.

The last time PM Modi had addressed the nation, was on March 27, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

Parliament on August 6 approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.