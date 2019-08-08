PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm

The address would come days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 8 at 8.00 pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said.
"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today," the PMO said in a tweet.
News agency ANI reported that the address will be a television broadcast.
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 8, 2019
The last time PM Modi had addressed the nation, was on March 27, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.
Parliament on August 6 approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.(With inputs from PTI)Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.