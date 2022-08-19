English
    PM Modi to address 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' in Goa virtually today

    Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would be present for the event, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has said.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    PM Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (Image: ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' event in Panaji on Friday morning. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would be present for the event, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has said.

    The event will be held at Institute Menezes Braganza at 10.30 am. Ahead of his scheduled address, PM Modi appealed to the people passionate about water conservation and environment to join the programme.

    "It is a special day for Goa and for our efforts to ensure Har Ghar Jal. Will be sharing my remarks via video conferencing at 10.30 AM. Would urge all those passionate about water conservation and the environment to join the programme," the PM tweeted on Friday morning. The CMO said that Goa is the first state in the country to achieve 100 per cent piped water supply in rural areas.

    "State Public Works Department is the implementing agency for the scheme in Goa," it has said. The event will be inaugurated by Shekhawat in the presence of Sawant and Nilesh Cabral, state Minister for Public works, the CMO said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 09:05 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.